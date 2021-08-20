Courtenay man jumps into stinking manure pit to rescue trapped fawn

Photo: Yvonne Muir

Sean Ferguson didn’t think twice about jumping into a deep pit of liquid manure to save a baby deer.

The Courtenay man was at home ­Tuesday night when he saw a social media post about a fawn that had fallen into the swimming-pool-sized trench of cow poop.

When Ferguson arrived at the scene minutes later, he didn’t hesitate. In he went, up to his shoulders, into the putrid pool of quivering do-do. “I just saw this little guy was so exhausted and I just jumped in there,” he said. “I didn’t even really know what it was at first because I play hockey and have broken my nose a few times, so I can’t really smell that well.”

Ferguson was shocked when he soon realized what he’d jumped into and that he couldn’t touch the bottom.

“It felt like quicksand,” he said.

But he held on to a concrete retaining wall and reached out with his other arm to secure the struggling fawn, which was crying out for its mother watching from the nearby cornfield.

After about two minutes, Ferguson lifted the little deer out with the help of Dayton Nixon, another Courtenay man who saw the social media post.

“I was just talking to the little [fawn], saying: ‘It’s OK buddy, we’re going to get you out of here, your mom is right over there,’ ” said Ferguson.

“When we got him out, the little guy just ran over to his mom. There was no limping or anything. The mom accepted it and they just went into the corn field.”

Ferguson said the fawn had been in the pit for some time, judging by the trail it had made and the thickness of the manure.

“He was in there for probably about an hour and was done fighting at that point,” Ferguson said.

Yvonne Muir, who discovered the fawn and put out the call for help via a community Facebook page, is also collecting accolades for her quick action.

“I was baffled how to help,” she said. “The poor thing was covered in thick muck and getting tangled in brambles that crept over the edges of this disgusting pool.”

Ferguson says when he got home, his partner Natasha Rowland said “don’t even come in the house. She got out the hose. I’ve washed the clothes about five times and I think I’ll just throw them away. My truck, I’m still cleaning.”

But Ferguson said he would do it all again.

“I have kind of an impulsive personality,” he said. “My mom wasn’t surprised because I’ve always had a big soft spot for animals.”