Farnworth says BC sparing no expense as fatigue catches up with firefighters

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the B.C. government is sparing no expense when it comes to fighting wildfires.

The B.C. government earmarked $136 million for this year's wildfire season, which is the same amount as 2020, says a news release from the Ministry of Forests.

Data from the BC Wildfire Service website shows the government spent about $193 million last year to fight wildfires. But the 2017 wildfire season cost nearly $650 million and the government spent about $615 million in 2018, a news release says.

"We spend what we have to spend," Farnworth said. "Money is not the issue."

The statement comes as wildfire crews are facing fatigue as the busy season wears on, causing concern for their safety, says an operations manager.

Officials are seeing "more slips, trips, falls" and "other serious occurrences," Todd Nessman, the BC Wildfire Service operations manager, told a news conference Thursday.

"It's something that we take seriously and we want to monitor and make sure our staff are safe," he said.

There are more than 3,800 firefighters from B.C. and over 500 from out of province helping fight the wildfires.

Nessman called it a "hard" and "difficult" season with at least a month left to go and hot and dry weather conditions making things tougher.

"Is it any worse than previous seasons?" he said. “It all depends.”

The conditions this year are similar to those seen in 2017, he noted.

The area burned over the 2017 wildfire season was more than 12,150 square kilometres while it was over 13,500 square kilometres the following year.

Recent weather in parts of B.C. has helped the firefighting efforts with cooler conditions and a chance of showers through Sunday. But temperatures are set to rise over much of southern B.C. next week, while the fire danger map shows the risk in the Kamloops fire centre has returned to moderate from low after last week's rain.