BC announces 689 new coronavirus cases; 278 in Interior Health

The provincial government has announced 689 new coronavirus cases, including 278 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases being B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 158,256 cases, although just 5,982 are active. Of the active cases, 121 individuals are in hospital and 56 are in intensive care.

There are 3,368 active cases in the Interior Health region with 41 people hospitalized and 20 in intensive care.

There have been two new deaths reported in the past 24 hours, one in Interior Health and the other in Northern Health, bringing B.C.’s toll to 1,784.

As of Thursday, 82.9% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 74.0% received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

219 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 1,112

123 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 908

278 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 3,368

27 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 239

42 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 346