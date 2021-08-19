Three girls groped in False Creek area of Vancouver

Photo: VPD

Three girls were groped Tuesday by a stranger near False Creek, say Vancouver Police.

The VPD is searching for suspects after three girls were sexually assaulted by a stranger from behind near False Creek, explains a news release.

“These girls were all near the seawall when a stranger on a bike grabbed them from behind and sexually assaulted them,” says VPD Sgt. Steve Addison. “Each victim did the right thing by telling a trusted adult and reporting the incidents to police so an investigation could be launched immediately.”

The string of assaults began at Granville Island around 4:30 p.m. In the first incident, two 11-year-old girls were walking near the seawall "when an unknown man passed them on a bike and groped one girl from behind."

Police believe the "suspect then followed the victims to West 6th Avenue and Birch Street, where he groped the second girl."

Half an hour later a 15-year-old was running on the seawall near Science World when she was also groped by an unknown man.

The suspect from Granville Island was a five-foot-four Asian man in his 30s with medium-coloured skin and black-framed glasses. He was wearing a blue hat, a grey T-shirt, and dark shorts. He appeared unkempt and was riding a red and white bike.

The suspect from the incident near Science World had dark hair and a dark ball cap and was wearing a grey shirt, light-coloured or grey pants, and a dark backpack. He was also riding a red and white bike.

VPD investigators don’t yet if the incidents near Granville Island and Science World are linked but think there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

“We don’t know who is responsible for these crimes, but we’re working hard to gather evidence and identify the person or people responsible,” adds Addison. “Until we know more, we’re encouraging people to be aware and to immediately call 911 if they feel unsafe or have information about a crime.”

Vancouver police are warning the public about a significant increase in reported sexual assaults across the city.

Since July 1 of this year, there have been eight incidents related to the Granville Entertainment District, the Vancouver Police Department stated in a recent release. The incidents range from unwanted groping to forced sexual intercourse. In July alone, there have been 16 reported stranger sexual assaults throughout Vancouver, compared to 10 in July of 2020 and seven in July of 2019.

Anyone with information about these sexual assaults is asked to call VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0601.