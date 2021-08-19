Orphaned bobcat in care after being found on side of road in Grand Forks

Need a cute animal video to help you get through the day?

The Critter Care Wildlife Society is releasing adorable footage of a resident baby feline to raise donations for the rehabilitation facility.

Tucker — a pint-sized bobcat kitten — was found orphaned on the side of the road in Grand Forks on July 7. Now, the bright-eyed youngster lives at the Critter Care facility in Langley. However, his care comes with a steep price tag.

The charitable organization notes that material for a "bobcat enclosure" costs over $85,000. Other costs include "heating pads, syringes for feeding, bedding, medicines, laundry, as well as a supply of special food."

Critter Care is asking the public to sponsor the kitten to help with the cost of his rehabilitation and eventual release. Donors will receive a tax receipt as well as a 5x7 certificate that includes a photo of Tucker.