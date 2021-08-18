BC announces 553 new coronavirus cases; 230 in Interior Health

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 553 new coronavirus cases, including 230 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 157,567, although just 5,580 remain active. Of the active cases, 107 individuals are in hospital and 53 are in intensive care.

In the Interior Health region, there are 3,203 cases, 41 hospitalizations and 20 in intensive care.

There has been one new death (Fraser Health) in the past day, bringing B.C.’s toll to 1,782.

As of Wednesday, 82.8% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 73.8% received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

152 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 990

97 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 811

230 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 3,203

36 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 230

38 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 337