Liberals promise 1,000 firefighters, Conservatives blast election call while BC burns

Photo: Contributed Erin O'Toole, Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau has promised that if he’s re-elected the Liberals will support the training of 1,000 new community-based firefighters.

A third term for Trudeau would also mean the purchasing of new equipment to fight the impacts of climate change across the country. The extreme heatwaves and wildfires across Canada recently have highlighted the urgency of fighting and adapting to climate change.

“We are in a climate emergency,” said Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “We’ve taken real action to protect our environment and grow our economy since 2015, but we know that we need to be bigger and bolder in the fight against climate change. The safety and security of Canadians is at stake, and we have to act now.”

More promises from Trudeau include working with provinces and territories to provide firefighters with the equipment they need to fight fires, like Canadian-made planes to increase provincial aerial firefighting capacity, helping Canadians make their homes more resilient from climate change, through retrofits and upgrades, and partnering with the private sector to innovate climate adaptation, including by lowering insurance premiums that would save Canadians money.

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, meanwhile, sent an open letter to Trudeau over calling an election while BC burns.

“This is an issue that you were entrusted to take seriously, and which you could have shown real leadership on. Instead, you called an unnecessary election. At a time when British Columbians are faced with the possibility of losing everything, they now have to think about politics. I am urging you to put your own political interests aside, and put forward a comprehensive plan, including the deployment of the Canadian Armed Forces, to assist the province of British Columbia,” O’Toole said.

O’Toole finished off his letter by adding that the Conservatives “will always put the needs of British Columbians first.”