Red Cross says donations for fire relief in BC have reached nearly $5 million

Photo: Canadian Red Cross Red Cross team at a resiliency centre

Canadians are giving to help those impacted by this summer’s wildfires in B.C.

The Red Cross says donations to the British Columbia Fires Appeal add up to $4.9 million so far.

That doesn’t include matching dollars from the provincial and federal governments.

The Government of Canada committed to matching all donations made by individuals and corporations between July 3 and Aug. 10, 2021.

The province will match all donations made by individuals or groups of individuals between July 3 and Dec. 31, 2021, up to $20 million.

So, how is the money used?

It goes towards immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resilience and preparedness for future events in B.C.

For eligible evacuees, The Red Cross funds effectively double the financial assistance available through Emergency Management BC.

As of July 30, households evacuated from Lytton will receive an additional $1,000 from the Red Cross for a total of $2,000, and households that have been on evacuation order for more than ten consecutive days will receive an additional $600 from the Red Cross for a total of $1,200.

Staff and volunteers have been helping out at evacuation centres throughout the Interior.