Driver estimated to be going 180 km/h fled police in three Lower Mainland communities before crashing

A Burnaby man fled police at excessive speeds in three different Lower Mainland communities before hitting a spike belt that flipped his car.



About 8:40 a.m. Sunday, police said a highway patrol officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 99 in Squamish. Police attempted to stop the driver but decided not to pursue him out of concern for public safety, says Sgt. Jeff Shore with the Sea to Sky RCMP.

The same vehicle was seen speeding an hour later in Pemberton. Again, police attempted to stop the driver to no avail.

Then, sometime around 11 a.m., Sea to Sky police were notified by Lillooet RCMP that the same vehicle had “passed them at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for them as well,” Shore said.

Inexplicably, the driver then made the odd decision to turn around, travelling south back to the Sea to Sky.

A rough calculation based on driving the 92-kilometre stretch in approximately 30 minutes would put his rate of speed at more than 180 km/h.

“Based on the timeline of when he was in Lillooet and when he was back in Pemberton, he was driving excessively fast even without us pursuing him,” Shore noted. “It seemed as though a crash was inevitable at some point with the amount of people that are going through Whistler, especially on the weekends right now.”

As he approached Mount Currie, Mounties attempted to set up a roadblock, which the suspect again defied. At this point, the decision was made to deploy spike strips, and the vehicle, a rented 2021 Toyota Corolla, struck them just east of Pemberton, blowing out at least two tires, Shore said.

Undeterred, the man continued on, and officers began pursuing him all the way to Cougar Mountain Road, just north of Whistler, where he lost control of the vehicle. The car flipped, landing on its roof.

Police said the 46-year-old exited the vehicle under his own power and was apprehended, before being taken to the Whistler Health Care Centre for treatment. Shore noted he appeared to have only minor injuries.

He was arrested and subsequently released with a future court date, police said.