Mysterious grease washes ashore in West Vancouver

Photo: Tiffany Paul

Multiple agencies are investigating after a particularly disgusting mystery washed ashore in West Vancouver.

On Friday evening, residents reported to the District of West Vancouver what appeared to be globs of stinky fat washing up on Ambleside Beach.

“It is gross, to be sure,” said Donna Powers, West Vancouver spokeswoman. “It is kind of mysterious.”

The blobs of blubber were mostly at the high-tide level between the S?wx?wú7mesh Welcome Figure and Ambleside Pier, according to the district.

The district sent staff to investigate and collect the distasteful debris with shovels, resulting in almost 40 litres of lard being picked up and hauled away – enough to fill 10 one-gallon ice cream tubs, Powers said.

The Canadian Coast Guard as well as Ministry of Environment and Vancouver Coastal Health staff came the next day to inspect the scene.

Some of the congealed grease was collected and sent to a lab for testing. The results won’t be known until later in the week, but the health authority opted not to close the beach for swimming.

“We were advised by Vancouver Coastal Health that it presented no health risk,” Powers said.

There has been no sign of fresh fat deposits turning up since then, Powers said.

It will be up to the province to determine whether the bio-byproducts are hazardous materials spill and investigate who may be responsible, Powers said, though they have ruled out the nearby Boat Shed café as the source. If it was dumped from a vessel in the harbour, it will be difficult to track down, Powers noted.

In the past, Metro Vancouver has warned of “fatbergs” in the sewer system thanks to residents or businesses dumping melted fat down the drains. They tend to trap other solids, which can build up and threaten to clog the system.

“We clean them out in West Van all the time,” Powers said.