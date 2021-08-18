Sighs of relief as Alberni Inlet ferry service saved by new owners

Photo: Lady Rose Marine Services

Small communities and First Nations along the Alberni Inlet and the west coast of ­Vancouver Island breathed a collective sigh of relief Tuesday after a ­Nanaimo-based company agreed to acquire Lady Rose Marine Services and the ferry that delivers essential goods and ­services.

“It’s really good news for all of our First Nations and everyone in the region,” said Tseshaht First Nation Chief Ken Watts.

It means the Tseshaht can resume regular pilgrimages through its traditional territory, where large groups can visit sacred sites and listen to elders speak of their history from Port Alberni to the Broken Group Islands, Watts said.

The passenger and freight service, using the MV Frances Barkley, is also a lifeline for the coastal villages of Bamfield and Anacla, delivering building supplies, groceries, mail and medical supplies such as lab tests and bloodwork, and ferrying students to the marine sciences centre as well as tourists to pristine kayaking and hiking spots.

Devon Transport Ltd., which operates vehicle rental and self-storage outlets across B.C., including operations in Port Alberni, threw the lifeline to save the service, which had been hit hard financially by the pandemic and announced it would stop the service on Aug.31.

Greg Willmon, who owns Devon Transport with Barrie Rogers, said the ferry service was “far too valuable to the region” to allow it to close.

Willmon and Rogers are from Nanaimo and Victoria, respectively. Both live in Nanaimo.

Willmon owns a summer home in Bamfield and regularly fishes in the area. He got his start with Devon Transport in Port Alberni and his company continues to do a lot of business there. “It’s a vital business for so many people,” he said of the Lady Rose service. “All you have to do is be on the dock at Bamfield to see the ship come in. There will be 60 people there waiting for their mail, their groceries. You really get a sense of how valuable this service is.”

Willmon said the deal will see Devon Transport purchase Lady Rose Marine Services from owners Mike and Pauline Surrell for an undisclosed amount, retain the Surrells and their entire team and continue uninterrupted service.

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions said she was “absolutely thrilled” the sale happened so quickly, avoiding what could have been major supply ­disruptions to Bamfield and the Huu-ay-aht village of Anacla, which has a population of about 150 that relies on grocery deliveries from Port Alberni stores.

“The threat of losing that service was horrible for those communities,” she said.

Minions said the ferry service is an essential piece to the region’s growing tourism sector as the ferry trips are a major attraction for international visitors.

Surrell agreed, saying most days during the summer months “English is not the first language … it’s German, Italian, French.”