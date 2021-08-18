Octopus, Michaud wildfires grow on either side of Arrow Lake

Photo: BCWS

Wildfires burning on either side of Arrow Lake have continued to grow.

The Octopus Creek fire south of Fauquier was listed Tuesday at 22,699 hectares, while the Michaud Creek fire near Edgewood was estimated at 14,339 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service says firefighters, heavy equipment and aircraft have continued to hold the north side of the Octopus Creek fire on the south side of the Hart Creek drainage.

A structure protection unit is working in Fauquier to strengthen the setup.

On the south side of the fire, crews reported the fire grew eastward and south due to shifting winds up both the Hutchison and Gladstone Creek drainages.

On Tuesday, the Regional District of Central Kootenay implemented an additional evacuation alert for four properties and two recreation sites between Pebble Beach and Twobit Creek on the east shore of Lower Arrow Lake.

Across the lake at the Michaud Creek fire, firefighters and aircraft continue establishing and reinforcing control lines along the Johnston Creek drainage.

On the northwest side near Bear Paw Lake, firefighters worked to secure an excursion that crossed a control line on Sunday due to strong winds.

On the south side of the fire, new control lines have been established and crews were able to secure excursions that crossed lines near the Faith Creek and Birch Creek drainages.