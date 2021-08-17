BC announces 501 new coronavirus cases; 205 in Interior Health

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 501 new coronavirus cases, including 205 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 157,014, although just 5,296 cases are active. Of the active cases, 111 individuals are in hospital and 51 are in intensive care.

The BCCDC’s most recent data says as of Monday, there were 40 people hospitalized, 19 of whom are in the ICU in the Interior Health region.

There are now 3,084 active cases in the IH region.

One new death was reported in the past day, in the Island Health region.

As of Tuesday, 82.7% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 73.5% received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

139 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 932

92 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 758

205 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 3,084

35 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 206

28 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 307