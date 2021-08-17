Man shot by police, officer injured in early morning incident in downtown Vancouver

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A 25-year-old man and a Vancouver police officer both needed to be taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after an incident in downtown Vancouver.

Police were called to a building near on Drake St near Granville St around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 17, after a man reportedly wouldn't leave, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

One officer responded to the call and found the man; the two got into an altercation which resulted in shots being fired by the officer.

"A 25-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. The officer, a senior member of the department, also required hospitalization," states the VPD in a press release.

The man has since been released back into police custody.

Both the VPD's major crime unit and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) are investigating now.

The IIO says it was made aware of the incident on the 700-block of Drake Street this morning and confirms it's investigating as shots were fired by police and someone was injured. The IIO investigates all police-related incidents in B.C. resulting in serious harm or death.