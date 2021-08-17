Family of Whistler murder victim urging public to come forward with information

Photo: Brett Gossman nvestigators on the scene of an apparent homicide at the Listel Hotel in Whistler Village.

The family of the 26-year-old victim of a stabbing in Whistler Village this weekend is appealing to the public for any information that could aid in the investigation.

“Henry’s life was taken senselessly in an act of violence while in Whistler Village simply trying to grab a taxi back to his hotel. Henry’s life did not deserve to be taken away so brutally,” read a statement provided by the family of Henry Stanley Garcia Molina to the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Photo: IHIT Henry Stanley Garcia Molina

Garcia Molina was reportedly stabbed multiple times in an attack investigators believe took place between 1:45 and 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 directly in front of the Bearfoot Bistro entrance in the Listel Hotel at 4121 Village Green, IHIT said in a release Tuesday.

After canvassing the area, authorities have identified “several persons of interest and believe there are multiple individuals involved in the murder as well as several witnesses that have yet to speak with police,” IHIT said.

Garcia Molina was taken to the Whistler Medical Clinic, and after police arrived at 2:09 a.m., they learned that he had died as a result of his injuries.

IHIT previously called the stabbing an isolated incident and noted there is no known risk to the community.

“For those individuals that have direct knowledge of this homicide, now is the time to come forward,” said Cpl. Timothy Pierotti, with IHIT, in the release. “We need those with information to come forward immediately and speak the truth. The investigation is active and ongoing and IHIT investigators will be relentless in their pursuit of all available evidence.”

A fundraiser launched by a friend of Garcia Molina’s had at press time raised nearly $25,000 of its original $15,000 goal.

“Henry’s loss has been the most painful thing that any parent has had to go through,” his family continued in the release. “Henry left a positive impact on everyone he has ever met, including all his family members, his friends from school and various sports teams he was a part of. Henry was very involved with the community and admired by many. He was a kind hearted young man who was always willing to help others.”

The alleged homicide is a relative rarity for the resort community, although it does stoke memories of the 2015 stabbing death of 19-year-old Burnaby man Luka Gordic, who was killed in a swarming attack near Marketplace during the May long weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at [email protected] Anonymous tips can also be sent through Sea to Sky Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, texting the number 275637 and starting the message with “BCTIP,” or using the web form at solvecrime.ca.