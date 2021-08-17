Coquihalla Highway reopens after wildfire closure

Photo: DriveBC

The Coquihalla Highway has reopened between Hope and Merritt after a wildfire forced its closure on Sunday.

A travel advisory remains in place, asking motorists to take the route for essential travel only. No stopping is allowed and there is no access to on-off ramps.

The July Mountain fire, which has now merged with the Brook Creek fire, is estimated to be 20,000 hectares in size and remains out of control.

“Fire activity has decreased in the last 24 hours, which will allow ground crews to more safely action the fire today. Structural protection crews established in Brookmere and Kingsvale will continue their work,” BC Wildfire Service said Tuesday.

The fire has knocked out electricity to the area, including Brookmere and Kingsvale, meaning no facilities are available. Motorists are also being told to watch for wildlife and debris.