Brazen thief seen in downtown Vancouver making off with bike still locked to bike rack

Photo: Reddit/myconidmachine

Sometimes a bike lock isn't enough.

Bicycle theft isn't that big a deal in the world of news, but a downtown Vancouver thief put a new spin on it, stealing not just the bike – but the rack it was attached to as well.

Reddit user myconidmachine posted video of the man shuffling through the intersection of West Georgia and Seymour, using his feet to push the bike along since the rack was in the way of the pedals.

He didn't seem to be bothered by traffic or witnesses. One woman called out to him and said: "Dude, we can all see you!"

The poster commented they weren't willing to get into a potentially dangerous situation over a stranger's bike.

"I'm not losing my teeth for someone else's property. A bike is not a life," they wrote. "Besides, who knows how far this guy transported the bike and bike rack? There's no way for me to return it to the owner even if I were able to recover it."