Victim survives after throat slashed in random Vancouver attack

Photo: Glacier Media

A 30-year-old man is in custody and faces an attempted murder charge after a random attack in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood over the weekend.

On Sunday, a 46-year-old man was near the intersection of Quebec Street and East 10 Avenue. The suspect approached from behind and cut the man's throat, police say.

Witnesses and bystanders quickly came to the man's aid, stayed with him, and called police and emergency health services.

Police were able to locate the suspect a block south of the nearby Kingsgate Mall.

“We’re grateful to everyone who came to the aid of the victim and called 911 immediately. They provided comfort to the injured victim and allowed VPD officers to arrest the suspect while he was still in the area,” says Sgt. Steve Addison in a press release.

The man had significant cuts to his neck and throat but is recovering. He was taken to hospital, got some stitches, and was released.

Jesse Attig, 30, has been charged with attempted murder. He's in police custody as the investigation continues.

“This attack appears to have been random, and it caused serious injuries to the victim,” says Addison. “We believe there were a number of people in the area when it happened, and we’re asking anyone with information to contact VPD investigators.”