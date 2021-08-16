Photo: Ryan Stelting Tip line set up for investigation into stabbing during youth brawl in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP has set up a dedicated tip line to gather information about an altercation in North Burnaby that sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with serious stab wounds Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 11:40 p.m. near Hastings Street and Kensington Avenue – about a block from Burnaby North Secondary School, according to police.

“It’s believed dozens of young people had been partying in an outdoor area when a confrontation occurred between several people, possibly involving pepper spray and the use of racial slurs, before the stabbing happened,” stated a news release Monday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Another 17-year-old boy was located and arrested on the night of the stabbing with help from a police dog.

Neither youth can be identified because of their age, police said.

Burnaby RCMP said the detachment is aware of a statement put out Sunday by Vancouver Whitecaps FC alleging the attack against three of its youth academy players was racially motivated.

“This investigation is being taken very seriously,” Burnaby RCMP Insp. Matt Toews said in the release. “We are aware of the allegation that racial slurs may have been used during this altercation, which will form part of our investigation as we work to determine a motive.”

Police are now looking to speak to anyone who might have more information.

“We know there were other witnesses at this outdoor gathering that have not yet come forward,” Toews said. “We need to speak with anyone who may have seen or heard anything Saturday night that could assist us in establishing a motive and timeline.”

Witnesses with information are asked to call the tip line at 604-646-9522.