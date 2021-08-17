Man's home struck by lightning, destroyed by subsequent flames

Photo: Jennifer Klump

While wildfires tear through the Central Interior, destroying homes and forcing people to evacuate or prepare for evacuation, a Westbridge, B.C. man needs your help to rebuild after his home was struck by lightning and destroyed by the fire it caused.

Kyle Klumpp's home in Westbridge, was struck by lightning in early August, and before he had time to gather any belongings, fire tore through his home destroying everything in its wake.

Klumpp's friends and family have rallied to try and help the man they say "always has a smile on his face," by creating a GoFundMe to help him get through a very tough time.

"A fire broke out at the main door of his home. Once Kyle realized how extreme the situation was he tried several things trying to save it. The blaze happened so fast there was very little he could do. Kyle was able to get his dog out and get to a safe spot in his yard! We all thank God that Kyle made it out!"

The fundraiser has raised more than $4,500 of its $10,000 total. Organizers call Klumpp, "a sentimental kind of guy with a lot of special things in his home that can’t be replaced." Klumpp just started a new job but, "unfortunately there is no insurance that will cover this home."

The funds raised will go towards helping Klumpp buy building materials for a small home in the spring.

"We thank family and community for all of the support that he has received!"