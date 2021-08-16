BC announces 1,434 new coronavirus cases; 734 in Interior Health

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 1,434 new coronavirus cases, including 734 in the Interior Health region, over the past three days.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began at 156,513, although just 5,090 remain active. Of the active cases, 104 individuals are in hospital and 47 are in intensive care.

Within the Interior Health region, there are now 2,982 active cases. The BCCDC says 40 people are hospitalized and 19 are in the ICU in the Interior.

New cases were confirmed over the weekend as follows:

Aug. 13-14: 532 new cases

Aug. 14-15: 441 new cases

Aug. 15-16: 461 new cases

Just one new COVID-19 death has been reported in the past three days, within the Fraser Health region.

As of Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, 82.6% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 73.2% received their second dose.

In addition, 83.5% (3,609,557) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 74.6% (3,227,388) received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

316 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 882

198 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 715

734 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 2,982

74 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 197

112 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 307