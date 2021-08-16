Stay off wildfire-affected highways for non-essential travel, BC Ministry of Transportation urges

Photo: MoTI

The Ministry of Transportation (MoTI) is asking Interior motorists to stay off the road for non-essential travel in wildfire areas.

All major highways into the Thompson/Okanagan are impacted in some way by the dozens of nearby wildfires, with many under advisory due to smoke and visibility issues, and the Coquihalla closed.

MoTI says fire conditions are changing rapidly, and they cannot guarantee drivers will have advanced notice of any further closures.

In addition, non-essential travel on key arteries can hinder evacuation attempts.

"If you must travel on Interior highways adjacent to wildfires, make sure you are prepared for possible delays or closures. Travel with a full tank of gas, food, water and other emergency supplies," an update from the ministry reads.

"For your safety, and to ensure you do not impede firefighting efforts, do not stop along the highway. Travel directly to your destination."

Drivers are encouraged to monitor DriveBC for updates.