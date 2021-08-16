Fundraising campaign begins to save Barkerville historic site

Photo: Contributed

A GoFundMe effort has been started to help save the Barkerville historic site, which lost its tourism grant as attendance dropped drastically during the pandemic.

Cherrisse Reink is organizing this fundraiser and is hoping to raise $10,000 to keep their doors open.

“With the lack of visitors they may stand a chance of being closed,” Reink said in her plea for help on the gofundme page.

“We should now stand together to give Barkerville a chance. I will be reaching out to our lovely community in hopes we can try to help them - whether you donate or go and purchase tickets or even donate bottles to go towards this fundraiser.”

All donations will be presented to Barkerville on Sept. 17.