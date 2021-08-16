Victoria couple whose boat capsized on Bella Coola River identified by family

Photo: Contributed

A Victoria couple whose boat capsized during a guided trip on the Bella Coola River on Tuesday has been identified by family as Andrea and Cameron Murdoch.

Cameron, 42, who grew up in Victoria, has been found dead. Andrea (nee Newsted), 51, who grew up in Qualicum Beach, as well as the boat’s guide are missing and presumed dead, said brother Dave Newsted.

“Their love for one another was tremendous,” said Newsted, in a phone interview Sunday evening. “They had lots of energy and they loved Victoria and they loved doing special vacations together and they would do anything for their two nieces and two nephews.”

The Murdochs headed from Victoria to Bella Coola, on B.C.’s central coast, and hired a boat and a guide for what would have been about a four-hour trip. They departed at 8 a.m. and were to be picked up at noon.

The trip was to celebrate the couple’s tenth wedding anniversary. They wanted to see the Great Bear Rainforest and Cameron, an avid photographer, had just bought a new camera with the hopes of bringing home stunning memories.

On Aug. 10, just after 11:30 a.m., Bella Coola RCMP were called about a partially capsized boat adrift and headed downstream on the Bella Coola River near Walker Island Park.

The boat was identified as a fishing guide boat from a local lodge, B.C. RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Chris Manseau said Wednesday. “There were no persons found on or near the boat, and there was believed to have been three aboard.”

Just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Campbell River Search and Rescue, with the use of a helicopter, located the body of a person approximately two kilometres above Grant Road and four kilometres downstream from the Walker Island riverbank.

Newsted, who has spoken to Cameron’s family, confirmed it was Cameron who was found. Newsted presumes his sister has also died.

Andrea, the eldest of three siblings, is survived by her brother Dave Newsted and her parents Bryan and Pat Newsted, formerly of Qualicum Beach and now living in Penticton. “Devastated is an understatment,” Newsted said of his parents.

Cameron is survived by sister Elizabeth and parents Keith and Linda Murdoch of Victoria.