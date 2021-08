Photo: Contributed

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed Monday morning between Merritt and Hope due to wildfire activity in the area.

The Coquihalla has been closed between Merritt and Hope Sunday due to the July Mountain fire, which is burning on both sides of the highway.

Drivers are being asked to use Highway 3, or Highway 1 as an alternate route.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for much of the day Sunday due to a rock-slide near Lytton.