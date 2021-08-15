Lytton Creek fire prompts new evacuation order for Clapperton

Photo: TNRD

Another evacuation order has been issued due to renewed fire activity on the Lytton Creek fire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for Clapperton, southeast of Spence’s Bridge, along Highway 8.

Two orders were also sent out yesterday for areas west of Lower Nicola and the Agate area.

The BC Wildfire Service said heavy smoke reduced visibility Saturday on the southeast portions of the fire, and aircraft had trouble seeing and suppressing the fire, or supporting ground crews.

Crews on the ground reported visible fire from the community of Shackan and aerial observations around 7 p.m. put the fire at roughly 4 kilometres from the community.

Winds were gusting to 60 km/h at higher elevations in the Manning FSR area Saturday afternoon.

Heavy equipment was pulled back to safe anchor points in the valley bottom.

Highway 8 is closed from Clapperton to Canford due to the blaze that destroyed most of Lytton on June 30, claiming two lives.

The Lytton Creek fire is now estimated at 56,329 hectares in size and remains out of control.