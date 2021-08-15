Flat Lake fire jumps containment line on the northern flank, fanned by shifting winds

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Aerial image of the Flat Lake fire from Aug. 3, 2021

Activity is picking up on the Flat Lake wildfire, southwest of 100 Mile House.

The BC Wildfire Service says a shift in wind direction, warmer temperatures and low relative humidity resulted in the fire being very active on the northern flank yesterday and into the evening.

On Friday, flames crossed the containment line on the northern flank, near Moose Valley Park, and continued to spread in a north and northeast direction.

New evacuation orders and alerts were issued by the Cariboo Regional District in the past few days.

On Sunday, firefighters will be working to re-establish and widen control lines along Snag Lake Road to the north of Moose Valley Park and east along 1100 Road.

Aviation resources are also reinforcing the guard on the very western portion of Edmunds Lake Road.

BCWS says crews will continue to use direct attack methods on the northeast corner of the fire to secure the fire’s edge by patrolling and extinguishing hot spots between 87 Mile and 83 Mile.

Firefighters are also patrolling the southwestern flank to mop up and put out hot spots.