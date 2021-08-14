RCMP looking for witnesses to homicide in Whistler

Photo: Brett Gossman - Pique Newsmagazine Police are investigating a stabbing in Whistler.

RCMP are investigating a murder in Whistler overnight.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is calling on the public to help further its investigation into the death of a man in the resort community early Saturday morning.

Cpl. Timothy Pierotti said at 2:09 a.m., the Sea-to-Sky RCMP responded to the Whistler Medical Clinic after a man showed up suffering from stab wounds.

The 26-year-old victim died as a result of his injuries and through the assistance of witnesses, a crime scene was identified in the 4100 block of Village Green, which was immediately secured.

The victim, who has not been identified, was not known to police and is not believed to be associated with the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident, in what is normally a peaceful resort community. There is no known risk to the public. Investigators believe there may have been witnesses in the area who have information, including cellphone videos and pictures, as well as dash cam footage,” said Pierotti.

“Anyone who was in the area of Whistler Green between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. is asked to contact IHIT immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]