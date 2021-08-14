Coquihalla traffic moving after overnight closure

Photo: Kirsten Bennett

Traffic on the Coquihalla Highway is moving once again Saturday morning after a semi truck fire closed the highway for several hours overnight.

Just before 8 p.m., the truck caught fire near Caroline Mine Road, north of Hope, and both lanes of traffic were closed soon after.

A witness says passersby attempted to help douse the flames with fire extinguishers, to no avail.

By 11:30 p.m., northbound traffic and one lane of southbound traffic had reopened, and Saturday morning, traffic is flowing smoothly again.

Drivers report the burned out truck remains on the highway. Thankfully, the driver had stopped the truck in the middle of the road, and the fire did not spread to the surrounding forest.