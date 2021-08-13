New wildfire claiming structures, closes Highway 97 in Pine Pass

Photo: BCWS

A new wildfire sparked in the Pine Pass west of Chetwynd has already claimed several structures.

The fire is said to be burning extremely vigorously, and is estimated at 150 hectares. The incident has closed Highway 97 between Powder King Rd and Hasler Rd. BC Hydro Transmission lines have also been impacted.

Visibility in the area is limited due to the smoke, and air tankers operations may be impacted as a result. A helicopter and an incident commander are on site, and more resources are en route.

Castanet will have more updates when they become available.