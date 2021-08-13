Wildfire burning along Coquihalla Highway grows to 7,000 hectares

The July Mountain wildfire, burning on both sides of the Coquihalla Highway, is now estimated at 7,000 hectares.
The fire that was first discovered a month ago has been growing slowly but steadily, mostly north and parallel to the roadway near Coldwater River Provincial Park.
The Ministry of Transportation has already said that Highway 5 is to remain open for travel.
“Crews have tied in a control line to the highway and will continue to establish line,” said BCWS.
“A machine guard has been tied into the highway with a retardant line and crews continue to reinforce the line on the north end of the fire.”
A handful of evacuation alerts and orders remain in place around the fire.
There are now 18 firefighters, five helicopters and four pieces of heavy equipment on the fire.