Homicide team in Burnaby after human remains discovered near park

Photo: IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is on scene in Burnaby after human remains were discovered on the edge of a local park area.

In a news release, Cpl. Mike Kalanj says Burnaby RCMP responded to a report of possible human remains near the 6200-block of Darnley Street - west of Kensington Avenue - on Thursday morning (Aug. 12).

Kalanj says frontline officers confirmed the remains were human upon arrival. It is currently suspected the person was a victim of foul play.

Police are asking anyone that saw anything suspicious in the area of Darnley Street (including Norland Avenue and Kensington Avenue) between 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to early morning yesterday to contact police.

If you have information or dash cam video, you are asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or email [email protected]

Police say more details will be provided once available.