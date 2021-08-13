B.C. had 717 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

There were 717 new COVID-19 cases identified in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, the most single-day cases in the province since early May. Of these, 376 came from the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 155,079, but there are now 4,277 active cases. Active cases jumped again by 443 since Thursday and 57 per cent of B.C.'s active cases, 2,446, are among Interior residents.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across B.C. jumped by one, to 82, and 39 people are now being treated in intensive care.

No new COVID deaths were announced Friday, and the province's total COVID deaths remain at 1,779. To date, 167 Interior residents with COVID-19 have died.

In the past 24 hours, 22,824 doses of vaccine were administered in the province.

As of Friday, 82.4 per cent, or 3,818,952 eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose, while 72 per cent, or 3,337,348 people, have received their second dose.

Those who haven't registered to get a vaccine yet can do so here, but pop-up vaccination clinics are operating across the Interior, where preregistration is not required.

There are now 11 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the province, including ones at Kelowna's Cottonwoods Care Centre, Kelowna's Village at Mill Creek, Kelowna's Hawthorn Park, Kelowna's David Lloyd Jones assisted living facility and West Kelowna's Brookhaven Care Centre.