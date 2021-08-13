Woman thought of bomb hoax to avoid work

Photo: Colin Dacre

A woman who thought it would be funny to call in a bomb threat escaped charges, but was given a talking to by Nanaimo RCMP.

Police said she decided it would help her get out of working with someone at a business in north Nanaimo.

She texted another employee about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and jokingly told her to call the threat in, but the co-worker notified the police instead.

An officer, a police dog and a dog handler responded and the business was closed while it was searched for explosives.

“We’re not known for our humour when dealing with police incidents, especially those involving explosives,” said Const. Gary O’Brien.

The woman was “mortified” and expressed her apologies, police said.