Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 9:47 a.m.

Highway 5 southbound is now clear.

The southbound portion of the highway was closed due to a vehicle collision which has now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

ORIGINAL 8:20 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound one kilometre south of Merritt Friday morning due to a vehicle incident.

Emergency crews are doing an assessment as of of 8:17 a.m. traffic being held at Merritt Exit 286. There is an alternate route via Highway 1.