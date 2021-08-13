Extreme Heat Alert for Lower Mainland, South Coast

Photo: CTV News

As the interior of B.C battles wildfires, smoke, and heat residents on the South Coast are sweating in the heat.



An Extreme Heat Alert has been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.



The designation, which is a step higher than a heat warning, is based on temperatures observed at Vancouver and Abbotsford international airports.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting the elevated alert level was implemented in late June but officials faced criticism

for not communicating that it was an unprecedented situation.

The BC Coroner Service indicates 570 people died as a result of that extreme heat in June and officials are hoping that a lengthy news release explaining the elevated warning level will help.

"While everyone is at risk of heat related illness, hot temperatures can be especially dangerous for the young, the elderly, those working or exercising in the heat, persons with chronic heart and lung conditions, some people with mental health conditions, people living alone and people experiencing homelessness or inadequate housing," the health authorities said in their release.

"If you are taking medication, ask your doctor or pharmacist if it increases your health risk in the heat and follow their recommendations."

-with files from CTV News Vancouver