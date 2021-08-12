Conservation officers dealing with another coyote attack in Stanley Park

Photo: BCCOS

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating another coyote attack in Stanley Park.

This time a female jogger was attacked as she was jogging along the Bridal Path near Prospect Point.

She was approached from behind by the coyote and bitten on the leg, suffering minor injuries Wednesday night just after 7 p.m.

"The COS continues to urge the public to stay out of Stanley Park – if you are in the park, use abundant caution, as there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote."

Conservation officers are patrolling Stanley Park to help ensure public safety. The COS will be focusing trapping efforts to specific areas to minimize the chances of catching a non-target coyote. Any coyotes captured that do not match the profile of the offending animal will be released.

"The COS continues to work with wildlife biologists, park rangers, area organizations and the municipality to consider all options to address and reduce coyote conflicts."