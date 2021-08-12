B.C. had 513 new COVID-19 cases, one death, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Another 513 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, including 271 in the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 154,362, but there are now 3,834 active cases. Active cases jumped by 249 since Wednesday and 57 per cent of B.C.'s active cases, 2,199, are among Interior residents.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across B.C. jumped by nine, to 81, and 33 people are being treated in intensive care.

A single person with COVID-19 has died in the Interior in the past 24 hours, bringing the province's total COVID deaths to 1,779.

To date, 167 Interior residents with COVID-19 have died.

In the past 24 hours, 26,946 doses of vaccine were administered in the province.

As of Thursday, 82.3 per cent, or 3,814,635 eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose, while 71.6 per cent, or 3,318,751 people, have received their second dose.

Those who haven't registered to get a vaccine yet can do so here, but pop-up vaccination clinics are operating across the Interior, where preregistration is not required.

There are now eight active COVID-19 outbreaks at Kelowna's Cottonwoods Care Centre, West Kelowna's Brookhaven Care Centre, Cranbrook's Kootenay Street Village, Nelson Jubilee Manor, Maple Ridge's Holyrood Manor, Delta's Kin Village West Court and White Rock's Evergreen Baptist Care Society.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday that all staff in long-term care and assisted living facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 12.