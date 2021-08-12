Liberal health critic Renee Merrifield advocates for rapid testing along with mandatory vaccinations in long-term care

Photo: BC Government/file

The BC Liberal health critic believes the province needs to go further to protect residents and staff at long-term care facilities in the province.

Reacting to Thursday's announcement making it mandatory for all workers within long-term and assisted living facilities to be vaccinated by Oct. 12, Renee Merrifield believes rapid testing should also be made available.

Merrifield says people want to feel safe, and want to know their loved ones are safe in long-term care. They want to know they're safe when they walk into a hospital.

She also acknowledges a huge nurse and health care worker shortage is having an affect on the system and people's health.

While she supports the new order unveiled by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Merrifield says more needs to be done.

"Having said that, this has been very divisive. I am sensitive to that, I've heard that. I've listened to people who don't want to be vaccinated," she said.

"My hope, and what I would want, is we offer either vaccinations or, for those either through conscious or medical reasons, have rapid testing every three days so we can break the transmission of this virus."

Merrifield says she has heard concerns about government's intrusion and the precedent it may set.

"I think that's why I would advocate for rapid testing as well as vaccinations, so we can address that aspect of this really difficult situation."

Merrifield has been an outspoken advocate for rapid testing since she assumed the critics role.