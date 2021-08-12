Precursor chemicals for billions of doses of fentanyl seized

Photo: Contributed

The Canadian Border Services Agency is announcing a major bust of fentanyl precursor chemicals.

About 1,500 kilograms of 4-Piperidone was seized by the Metro Vancouver Marine Operations last month, preventing the ability to produce more than two billion doses of fentanyl.

On July 16, border services officers assessed a marine container that was declared as household goods, but found it had a large amount of an unknown chemical substance inside. They collected samples and sent them to a lab for confirmation.

The data confirmed the chemical to be 4-Piperidone, a Class A precursor under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, commonly used in the production of controlled substances such as fentanyl.

“The opioid crisis has affected Canadians across the country but nowhere more so than here in British Columbia. This seizure of chemicals has kept potentially billions of doses of fentanyl off the streets in our communities,” says Nina Patel, rregional director general with the Canada Border Services Agency.

"The Canada Border Services Agency is firmly committed to protecting Canadians by stopping the illegal movement across our borders of controlled substances and precursor chemicals that are contributing to the opioid crisis”