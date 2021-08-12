Joan Phillip to run again as Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidate in next federal election

Photo: Contributed

As rumours of a federal election in September swirl, the NDP have become the latest major party to announce their candidate in an Okanagan region.

Joan Phillip will be on the ballot for the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding. She was defeated by incumbent Dan Albas in the 2019 election.

She is originally from the Tsleil Waututh Nation and now lives and works within the Syilx Nation. She is the wife of Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, and has been involved in politics since her teens, according to a press release.

“I am honoured to have this opportunity to represent the people of the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding. We are all feeling the direct impacts of climate inaction in Ottawa with increasing drought, extreme heat and wildfires, as well as growing income inequality,” said Phillip.

“If elected I would also focus on Universal Pharmacare, tax justice and the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.”

Phillip is currently a member of the Penticton Indian Band, where she employed as the Lands Manager, and she previously served three terms as a council member.

"We have a lot of work to do to build back our economy once the pandemic is over. I will always make sure that the voices of everyone in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding are heard.”