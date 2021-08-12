BC has spent $377 million so far fighting wildfires this season

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Firefighters at the Thomas Creek fire Aug. 10/2021

The wildfire season is far from over and the hit on the provincial fire budget continues to mount.

The B.C. Ministry of Forests says it has spent approximately $376.7 million already.

That’s well above the total year average from the past decade of $265.3 million, but still well below the record-setting years of 2017, when $649 million was spent, and 2018, when the bill added up to $615 million.

However, it isn’t even mid-August and the cost is already the fourth highest on record.

We will soon surpass the fire season of 2009 when there were 3,064 total fires that burned 247,419 hectares. The government spent $382.1 million that year.

So far in 2021, there have been 1,477 wildfires reported in B.C., 266 are active, and there have been 39 new fire-starts in the past week.