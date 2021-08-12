B.C. care home staff will now be required to have COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.

All staff at British Columbian long-term care and assisted living homes will soon be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the change in policy Thursday, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the province. All staff will be required to be fully vaccinated for the virus by Oct. 12, 2021.

The move is a change from the province's previous rules, which required unvaccinated staff to be regularly tested and wear extra protective equipment. Dr. Henry noted with the more transmissible Delta variant, they've seen unvaccinated staff spread the virus in care homes to vaccinated people in recent weeks.

In the Central Okanagan, where case counts are growing the fastest, two long-term care homes have recently declared COVID-19 outbreaks. West Kelowna's Brookhaven Care Centre currently has 18 staff and five residents who've tested positive, while Kelowna's Cotttonwoods Care Centre has eight residents and three staff who've contracted the disease.

There are a total of eight long-term care home outbreaks across the province, and at the active outbreak at Nelson Jubilee Manor, a resident who contracted the virus recently died.

The change in policy announced Thursday is the first time the province has mandated anyone be required to be immunized for COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

Cases of the virus have skyrocketed in the Central Okanagan for several weeks, and hospitalizations have more recently begun to follow suit.

In late July, Dr. Henry reinstated the mandatory indoor mask policy for public spaces in the Central Okanagan, and a handful of new restrictions were put in place in the region last week.

ORIGINAL: 11:55 a.m.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are providing an update on B.C.'s COVID-19 response Thursday at noon.