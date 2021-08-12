Smoke will be visible in nearby communities during planned ignitions on Arrow Complex fires

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Octopus Creek fire July 20, 2021

People who live in Edgewood, Fauquier, Applewood and other communities near the Michaud Creek and Octopus Creek wildfires are being given a heads up about planned ignitions by the BC Wildfire Service.

BCWS plans to conduct the burns between Aug. 12 and Aug. 13, 2021.

The exact timing of the planned ignitions will depend on weather and site conditions.

The plan is to reduce the available fuel between the fires and the established control lines. It will create safer and easier access for ground crews and reduce the amount of fuel the fires can access naturally.

Ground crews, heavy equipment and aerial support will be on-site to support the operation.

Aerial ignitions could be part of the operation. Plastic Sphere Dispensers and heli-torches are used in such cases. The PSD is mounted to a helicopter and deploys a golf-ball-sized plastic sphere that, through a chemical reaction, ignites shortly after it reaches the forest floor.

The Octopus Creek fire is estimated at 20,233 hectares and Michaud Creek at 13,600 hectares.

BCWS says smoke in the region is likely to increase with the hot and dry conditions that are predicted to continue throughout the week and into the weekend.