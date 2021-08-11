Increased fire behaviour on Lytton Creek

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The worst of the hot weather hasn’t hit, but the BC Wildfire Service is already reporting increased fire behaviour on the Lytton Creek wildfire.

BCWS says there was more smoke production and activity this morning than during peak burning periods Tuesday.

Visible surface fire, intermittent torching of trees and minor fire movement and growth through unburnt pockets is possible as temperatures heat and winds pick up. Gusts of up to 40 km/h are forecast over the coming days.

The fire that destroyed a large part of the Village of Lytton on June 30 is currently listed at 51,776 hectares in size.

On the west flank, helicopters are bucketing between Botanie Valley and the Fraser River. Heavy equipment is working to widen the Laluwissin and Izmen forest service roads, north of the fire. Crews are also monitoring along the power line and the Fraser River on the west side of the fire.

Crews are mopping up along the east perimeter to fully extinguish any hot spots.

Structural protection crews remain in Shakan and the Turnip and Onion Lakes areas.