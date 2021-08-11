Two Vancouver men charged in city's 11th homicide of the year

Photo: Glacier Media

Vancouver police say charges have been approved against two men involved in the city's 11th homicide of 2021.

The victim, Michael Bailey, 40, was shot inside the London Hotel around 5 a.m. on July 20. Initially, both suspects fled the area.

Two Vancouver residents have been charges in relation to the homicide. Ba Hui Tran, 26, has been charged with one count of manslaughter and Joseph Mason, 37, has been charged with one count of second degree murder by BC Prosecution Service.

The VPD notes that men are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.