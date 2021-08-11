BC announces 536 new coronavirus cases; 258 in Interior Health

Photo: The Canadian Press

The provincial government has announced 536 new coronavirus cases, including 258 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 153,849, although just 3,585 remain active. Of the active cases, 72 individuals are in hospital and 29 are in intensive care.

There was one new death reported Wednesday, within the Interior Health region, for an overall total of 1,778.

As of Wednesday, 82.2% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 71.1% have received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

135 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 699

105 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 493

258 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 2,045

12 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 116

26 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 222