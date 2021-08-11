Woman arrested after armed standoff near Creston, B.C.

Rob Gibson

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

A woman has been arrested in connection to the armed standoff.

The 63-year old was taken into custody, with the assistance of the Southeast District Emergency Response Unit, following several hours of negotiations.

She will likely be facing firearms-related charges.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the area residents for their patience while the incident was ongoing, “ states S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.

“We understand these traffic disruptions can be frustrating, however, it is imperative for everyone’s safety that civilians are kept at a safe distance so that police can focus on the dynamic and unfolding situation at hand," added Shoihet.

ORIGINAL 2:45 p.m.

RCMP emergency response teams from the Okanagan were spotted speeding south on Highway 97 in Lake Country Wednesday morning.

RCMP spokesperson S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet tells Castanet the unit travelling through Kelowna at a high rate of speed has nothing to do with anything going on in the Okanagan.

Castanet has learned that the RCMP is dealing with an armed and barricaded person in the Creston, B.C. area.

Creston RCMP say officers were called to a home on Canyon Lister Road for a report of shots fired at 10:30 a.m.

RCMP have requested residents avoid the area while the incident is underway.

"Officers at the scene have been attempting to make contact with the person inside the residence and a RCMP Crisis Negotiator and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, as well as Police Dog Service have been deployed to assist," said Shoihet.

There are road closures currently in place on Canyon Lister Road, near Creston, and police are asking residents to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.

"Additionally, we ask the public not take photos or report officers’ locations through social media, which may jeopardise their safety," says S/Sgt. Shoihet.