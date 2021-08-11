For the third time this summer, heat warning in effect for parts of B.C.

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

For the third time this summer, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for large parts of British Columbia.

Following the first significant heatwave in late June and early July, when 569 British Columbians died as a result, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth warned British Columbians of the dangers of the coming high temperatures.

"This summer has been a stark reminder of the impacts of climate change, and the need to continue preparing for hotter weather and more difficult fire seasons, as individuals and as a province," Farnworth said during Wednesday's press conference.

“People who are evacuated from their homes due to the wildfires are particularly vulnerable during this time, and local governments are being encouraged to let evacuees know about cooling centre locations in their area."

Cooling centre locations, and more information on the province's response to the heat, can be found here.

The heat warning is largely centred around the Lower Mainland, parts of Vancouver Island, the North Coast and the North Thompson and 100 Mile regions.

Meanwhile, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 30s in the Okanagan over the next couple days, but Environment Canada has only issued a less severe “weather statement” for the region, around the heat and wildfire smoke.

“We are dealing with challenges on many fronts right now, both smoke and hazards from wildfires combined with unusual heat and the continuing challenges we have with this pandemic,” Dr. Henry said.

High temperatures are expected to last throughout the province until Sunday.

Dr. Henry noted the importance of checking in on more vulnerable people, like the elderly, during periods of extreme heat.

ORIGINAL: 1:25 p.m.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Minister of Health Adrian Dix, and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth answer questions about B.C.'s response to high temperatures and wildfire smoke.