Dr. Bonnie Henry, Minister of Health Adrian Dix, and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth answer questions about B.C.'s response to high temperatures and wildfire smoke.
BC
Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions about B.C.'s recent heatwave
B.C. update on heatwave
